US Markets
GS

Coinbase picks Goldman Sachs to lead listing plans -source

Contributor
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead preparations for its planned stock market listing, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to lead preparations for its planned stock market listing, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

San Francisco-based Coinbase had said on Thursday it had confidentially applied with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. It would be the first major U.S. crypto exchange to list on the stock market.

Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported in July that Coinbase had started plans for a stock-market listing and was exploring going public via a direct listing instead of a traditional initial public offering (IPO).

Coinbase has not specified publicly whether it will pursue an IPO or a direct listing.

Goldman Sachs has been more open to exploring crypto as an asset class than other banks, even setting up their own digital currency desk in 2018.

News of Goldman Sachs' hiring was reported earlier by Business Insider.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami Additional reporting by Lauren La Capra editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular