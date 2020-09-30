Coinbase Offers Severance Package to Employees Unsatisfied With ‘Apolitical’ Mission
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sent his employees a letter telling them to get in line with a new company Ã¢ÂÂculture shift,Ã¢ÂÂ offering those unwilling to do so a Ã¢ÂÂgenerous separation package.Ã¢ÂÂ
- Armstrong sent the letter, which CoinDesk obtained, to Coinbase employees on Wednesday, stating the time has come to have a Ã¢ÂÂdifficult conversationÃ¢ÂÂ over his recent clarification of Coinbase's mission.
- A person close to the situation and speaking under condition of anonymity confirmed the letter was real and said Coinbase recognized certain employees werenÃ¢ÂÂt comfortable with the new direction.
- Armstrong wrote that Coinbase had Ã¢ÂÂan apolitical cultureÃ¢ÂÂ in an open letter published Sunday that said the exchange would not engage in Ã¢ÂÂbroader societal issuesÃ¢ÂÂ or entertain employee discussions about these issues.
- Those employees unhappy with the new direction have been informed they can take up a separation package because Ã¢ÂÂlife is too short to work at a company that you are not excited about.Ã¢ÂÂ
- The packages includes four months severance for employees who have been at the exchange less than three years or six months for longer-term employees.
- Coinbase will also offer six months of health insurance through the U.S. governmentÃ¢ÂÂs COBRA program.
- Armstrong said that he acknowledged Ã¢ÂÂmanyÃ¢ÂÂ were still processing the Ã¢ÂÂcultural shiftÃ¢ÂÂ and offered to answer questions in an ask-me-anything forum slated for Thursday.
- CoinbaseÃ¢ÂÂs CEO also said employees have until Oct. 7 to submit a form to begin the process of severance should they chose to do so.
- Beyond that date, it will be assumed that everyone at the company agrees with the new company direction, the letter reads.
- Ã¢ÂÂIt doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean you have to agree with every aspect,Ã¢ÂÂ Armstrong said, Ã¢ÂÂbut you should be at least able to disagree and commit to making this new direction a success.Ã¢ÂÂ
Read the full letter below:
