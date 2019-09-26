Coinbase Now Supports Stellar and Chainlink Cryptocurrencies in New York

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that New York residents now have access to two cryptocurrencies launched for other jurisdictions months ago.

In two tweets late on Wednesday, the exchange said customers based in New York state can now hold, buy, sell, send and receive both Stellar lumens (XLM) and Chainlink’s LINK token. The cryptos will now be available on Coinbase.com and the exchange’s iOS and Android apps in the state.

XLM had previously been launched in most jurisdictions on Coinbase back in March, while LINK followed in June. The high regulatory hurdles set in New York were likely behind the delays in adding support.

LINK is an ethereum-based token used to power Chainlink’s decentralized network. An API bridging service, Chainlink connects smart contract platforms – like decentralized finance products – to oracles containing real market data and event information.

In a CoinDesk video interview on Thursday, the project’s CEO said that offering secure smart contracts pegged to real-world events is the next “leap forward” in boosting corporate adoption of blockchain technology.

Stellar, meanwhile, is designed as a crypto-based payment system using its XLM token. The project has notably partnered with IBM on its World Wire payments network, announced this time last year.

