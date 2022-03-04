US Markets
Coinbase not banning Russians from using platform, CEO says

Rhea Binoy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O will not preemptively ban all Russians from using the platform, Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said in a tweet on Friday.

