Coinbase not banning Russians from using platform, CEO says

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O will not preemptively ban all Russians from using the platform, Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said in a tweet on Friday.

