Coinbase makes direct listing application with SEC public

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Coinbase Inc on Thursday disclosed its regulatory filing to go public, setting the stage for a landmark stock market listing for the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

Coinbase said in December that it had confidentially applied with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

