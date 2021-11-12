Coinbase Looks Attractive after Recent Slide

Coinbase (COIN) shares dropped after missing revenue estimates in its Q3 earnings report. The company provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy.

Zooming further out, while revenue missed estimates, it still grew by over 300% from the same period last year. Furthermore, assets held on the platform increased from $180 billion to $250 billion, so there is a lot to like here.

As a result, I am bullish on Coinbase following this recent dip. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Brighter Outlook for Next Quarter

A decrease in revenue from trading was the primary cause of Coinbase missing the mark. However, this report covers numbers from the last quarter, where Bitcoin and the overall crypto market were in a relative slump. As a result, retail investor interest and activity in the space cooled, leading to lower trading volumes for Coinbase.

With Bitcoin, Ethereum, and an array of other cryptocurrencies all surging to all-time highs over the last few months, interest in the space has skyrocketed again, and trading volumes will be up sharply for the fourth quarter. This should lead to much better numbers in the next earnings report.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed this on the call, stating that the company was seeing a pickup in volume in October. Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan, who maintained his Buy rating and raised his price target from $420 to $455 following earnings, wrote, “We believe consensus 4Q (and likely 2022) estimates will be revised higher following this report, which should bode well for the stock into next quarter… Crypto prices reaching all-time highs also suggests another period of strong volumes ahead is possible.”

Diversifying into NFTs, Cloud, and More

While trading volume and revenue should increase, Coinbase is also in the process of becoming less reliant on trading as a percentage of total revenue. Perhaps most interestingly, Armstrong stated that Coinbase is working on rolling out a platform for NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

In outlining his vision for ‘Coinbase NFT’, he detailed how “We'd like to make our Coinbase NFT a little bit more like Instagram as opposed to say an auction like eBay. People that you can follow your favorite artists or creators and having a feed of content that is populated from those people you follow, that could be really powerful. And in addition, you can go in there and buy an NFT if you really like it, and we'll kind of showcase it in your own social profile."

In addition to NFTs, Armstrong also highlighted the company’s efforts in building Coinbase Cloud, which he called its “AWS-like developer platform for any business out there that wants to build into the crypto economy.”

President and COO Emilie Choi stated that Coinbase is “spending a lot of time as of late, working with protocols, Web3 infrastructure, DeFi, CeFi, NFTs, (and the) metaverse.”

The company also rolled out a new direct deposit solution. If the company can execute on all of these initiatives, it will help turn Coinbase into a comprehensive cryptocurrency ecosystem, as opposed to a simple broker or exchange.

Wall Street's Take

The analyst community rates Coinbase as a Strong Buy. Out of the 16 analysts covering the stock, 13 rate it a Buy, two have a Hold rating, and only one analyst calls it a Sell. The average Coinbase price target of $393.50 represents 18.2% upside potential.

In addition, there is a wide spread between price targets, with the highest clocking in at $600 and the lowest at just $160.

Looking Ahead

Despite a temporary speed bump in Q3, Coinbase looks like it has good long-term potential, and Q4 numbers are likely to be much better.

As Armstrong wrote in the company’s shareholder letter, according to the World Bank and crypto.com, “the number of crypto users globally doubled in the first half of 2021 to over 200 million - and the rate of user growth is accelerating. Bigger picture, the crypto adoption curve over its first decade is mirroring that of internet adoption over a similar time period beginning in the late 1990s.”

If these trends continue and Coinbase executes on its many initiatives, like NFTs and cloud, then we could still be in the early innings for both Coinbase and the crypto space as a whole.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Michael Byrne did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

