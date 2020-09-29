Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Launches 5% Staking Rewards for Cosmos’ ATOM

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Atomic instruments

Coinbase is expanding its staking rewards program to include CosmosÃ¢ÂÂ ATOM token. Starting Tuesday, users will automatically begin earning 5% annually on their ATOM holdings.

  • ATOM is only the second cryptocurrency to join CoinbaseÃ¢ÂÂs nearly year-old rewards program, after tezos (XTZ) kicked off the service in 48 U.S. states last November.
  • With the addition of ATOM, Coinbase is making staking available to eligible customers in the U.S., Britain, France, Spain, Netherlands and Belgium. The same geographies (except for Belgium) were covered in an expansion of XTZ rewards in May.ÃÂ 
  • Coinbase projects the staking yield around 5% based on historical rewards rate data. The San Francisco-based exchange said it will pay out ATOM rewards every seven days. XTZ payouts arrive every three.
  • Cosmos, an interoperability project meant to connect blockchains and their native tokens, has been gaining steam in recent months. CoinDesk reported in August that Cosmos blockchain technologies have been used to Ã¢ÂÂsecureÃ¢ÂÂ $6 billion in crypto assets.
  • Coinbase first listed ATOM in January 2020.

Read more: CosmosÃ¢ÂÂ Founding Team Broke Up Early This Year. The Project DidnÃ¢ÂÂt

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Crypto Outperforms Gold, Equities in 2020

    Antoni Trenchev, co-founder at Nexo, discusses the gains in cryptocurrencies and his outlook for the market. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

    4 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular