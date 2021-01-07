Coinbase, Kraken Back Up Again After Outages as Bitcoin Hits Another Record
Leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is operating normally six hours after suffering connectivity issues for the second consecutive day amid bitcoin‘s parabolic price rally.
- Coinbase’s status page posted an incident report about users suffering disrupted connection to the exchange’s interface at 15:50 UTC.
- After investigating the issue for nearly two hours, the exchange said it has identified the cause of the problems and is implementing a fix.
- Four hours after the update, Coinbase updated: “A fix has been implemented and we are confirming it has resolved the issue. All systems are operating normally.”
- Yesterday, Coinbase experienced the same issue, per its status page. The problem wasn’t resolved for six hours, as CoinDesk previously reported.
- Kraken also reported “heavy load” causing connectivity issues for users at 17:03 UTC, per its status page. Three hours later, the exchange updated the incident report to say all affected components have returned to a fully operational state.
- The bellwether cryptocurrency ripped through $39,000 for the first time ever late Thursday morning. Hours later it topped $40,000, more than doubling in less than a month.
- Shortly before bitcoin reached the new milestone, the exchange updated the open incident report, saying, “We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue.”
- In mid December, Coinbase filed preliminary documents ahead of a planned public offering, tapping Goldman Sachs to lead the listing days later.
The story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.
