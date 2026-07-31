Coinbase Just Took a Record 10.3% of Global Crypto Trading. It Still Posted Its Third Straight Quarterly Loss.

Key Points

Coinbase's share of global crypto trading volume hit an all-time high of 10.3% in the second quarter, its third straight record.

The company posted a $359.5 million net loss, though the loss has now narrowed for two consecutive quarters.

Subscription and services revenue came to $555 million, nearly matching the $599 million the company earned from trading fees.

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Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) captured a record 10.3% share of global crypto trading volume in the second quarter of 2026, its third straight all-time high. The company also reported a $359.5 million net loss Thursday afternoon, its third consecutive quarterly loss.

Industry spot trading volumes fell more than 20% during the quarter, according to the company, and Coinbase's revenue fell with them -- to $1.22 billion, down from $1.5 billion in the year-ago period. Shares, which closed Thursday at $163.58, slipped about 5% in after-hours trading following the report -- and they remain far below their 52-week high of $402.16.

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Winning share of a shrinking market

The share gains aren't the whole strategy, either. Transaction revenue came to $599 million in the quarter, while subscription and services revenue reached $555 million -- 48% of net revenue, up from 29% at the end of 2024. That mix shift matters because subscription dollars don't disappear when trading slows, cushioning the swings that come with crypto's cycles.

And the subscription side keeps growing. The company said paid membership in its Coinbase One program reached an all-time high of more than 1 million during the quarter.

The losses, meanwhile, are moving in the right direction. Coinbase lost $666.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $394.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, so the $359.5 million second-quarter loss marks two straight quarters of narrowing. Measured against that late-2025 peak, the quarterly loss has nearly been cut in half.

Even more, the company generated positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $207.8 million, its 14th consecutive quarter in positive territory. Management also reduced and narrowed its full-year adjusted expense guidance.

So is this a durable franchise or a fixed-cost problem? The evidence from the quarter arguably leans toward the franchise. A company that takes share through a downturn is positioned to earn far more when activity returns. And the narrowing losses suggest the cost base is being sized for the market Coinbase actually faces, not the one it enjoyed in better years.

Of course, the risk is the other branch. If crypto volumes stay depressed for years, a record share of a smaller market still means smaller revenue, and the losses may take a long time to close entirely.

Until volumes recover, the number to watch is whether the loss keeps narrowing each quarter. Three record quarters of market share say the franchise is intact. The income statement just hasn't caught up yet.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.