Coinbase Joins $6M Funding Round for Licensed Middle-East Exchange Rain Financial

Bahrain-based cryptocurrency exchange Rain Financial has raised $6 million in Series A funding from Coinbase and other investors.

Rain Financial, the first cryptocurrency exchange with a crypto-asset service provider license from the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced the funding news via Twitter on Sunday.

The $6 million funding round was led by Middle-Eastern VC firm MEVP Capital, with Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT Digital, Abdul Latif Jameel Fintech Ventures and DIFC also participating.

“We are confident that our investors, who are regional and international leaders, will support us as we continue to drive towards our vision of reaching mass adoption of crypto-assets,” the team said in a joint statement via Twitter.

Rain received its Bahrain license in 2019 following a two-year regulatory sandbox process.

In 2019, the exchange closed a $2.5 million funding round co-led by BitMEX Ventures and Kuwait-based cryptocurrency fund Blockwater.

