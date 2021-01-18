Coinbase Joins $6M Funding Round for Licensed Middle-East Exchange Rain Financial
Bahrain-based cryptocurrency exchange Rain Financial has raised $6 million in Series A funding from Coinbase and other investors.
- Rain Financial, the first cryptocurrency exchange with a crypto-asset service provider license from the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced the funding news via Twitter on Sunday.
- The $6 million funding round was led by Middle-Eastern VC firm MEVP Capital, with Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT Digital, Abdul Latif Jameel Fintech Ventures and DIFC also participating.
- “We are confident that our investors, who are regional and international leaders, will support us as we continue to drive towards our vision of reaching mass adoption of crypto-assets,” the team said in a joint statement via Twitter.
- Rain received its Bahrain license in 2019 following a two-year regulatory sandbox process.
- In 2019, the exchange closed a $2.5 million funding round co-led by BitMEX Ventures and Kuwait-based cryptocurrency fund Blockwater.
