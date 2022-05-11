Coinbase is conjoined to crypto

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Coinbase Global went for a ride when digital collectibles like Bitcoin soared. The excitement meant more customers, rising trading volumes and rocketing fees. Last year’s revenue was 14 times higher than 2019. First quarter earnings https://s27.q4cdn.com/397450999/files/doc_financials/2022/q1/Coinbase-Q122-Shareholder-Letter.pdf on Tuesday show everything has now switched into reverse, and hard.

Users declined by about a fifth from the previous quarter and revenue fell more than half. The formerly profitable Coinbase racked up a $430 million loss as the company invests in expansion. A new disclosure, that crypto assets held in custody on behalf of customers could be treated as general unsecured creditors in the event of bankruptcy, won’t help. Chief Executive Brian Armstrong’s tweet https://twitter.com/brian_armstrong/status/1524233480040710144 that “your funds are safe with us” may be true, but it’s not something financial institution bosses ever want to have to say.

Bitcoin has lost a third of its value this year. TerraUSD, which is supposed to be stable, lost more over the space of a few days. Coinbase, whose shares fell about 20% on the news and are down about 80% since their debut about a year ago, is crypto’s conjoined twin.

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Bayer’s weedkiller saga also taints U.S. justice

India can concede more ground on its insurance IPO

Cheap home loans raise Turkey’s inflation roof

Nintendo plays a safer, shorter game than Sony

Ford wisely trims its electric bets

(Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Pranav Kiran)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.