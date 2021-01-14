Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Invests in New US Crypto Mining Pool Titan

The venture arm of leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase made an investment in mining software and services company Titan as part of its current seed fundraising round.

  • Titan is currently in a beta testing phase, which is scheduled to end in February, per an email from CMO Phil Gomes.
  • Among the clients currently testing the pool are mining giant Core Scientific.
  • Titan CEO Ryan Condron called Coinbase’s investment a “powerful endorsement” of his new mining pool. The terms of the Coinbase investment were not disclosed.
  • Titan is not Coinbase Ventures’ first mining investment. In late 2018, the company also backed in-home mining hardware startup Coinmine.

