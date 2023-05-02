Coinbase Introduces International Exchange In Bid To Expand Beyond U.S. Markets

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in America is now offering perpetual futures to residents in eligible jurisdictions.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has launched “Coinbase International Exchange,” a move reinforcing the company’s hints of increased investment into territories outside the U.S.

The platform aims to enable institutional investors based in eligible jurisdictions outside the U.S. to trade perpetual futures. The exchange, which is settled in USDC, allows for direct access trading via API for institutional clients in eligible, non-U.S. jurisdictions. Coinbase's states that the International Exchange also provides a high standard of customer protection, a robust risk management framework, and high-performance trading technology.

"Building out a global perpetual futures exchange for digital assets will help support an updating of the financial system by making Coinbase’s trusted products and services more accessible to users of digital assets who live outside of the US," Coinbase said.

The new exchange’s BTC perpetual futures contracts offer up to 5x leverage.

First signs of the introduction of an international platform came about in March, when a source cited in a Bloomberg report detailed “the possibility of establishing an alternative venue — away from the main Coinbase marketplace — for global clients.”

Not long after, in April, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that “I think if a number of years go by where we don’t see regulatory clarity emerge in the U.S., we may have to consider investing more in other regions of the world,” potentially hinting at the development of further platforms dedicated to serving those outside of America.

“Rest assured that Coinbase is committed to the US,” the company’s statement says, “but countries around the world are increasingly moving forward with responsible crypto-forward regulatory frameworks to strategically position themselves as crypto hubs.”

The company, along with various other U.S. cryptocurrency firms, have faced increased scrutiny from American regulators like the SEC and CFTC. The release of Coinbase’s International Exchange shows that investment in the industry will continue to be attracted to the friendliest jurisdictions.

