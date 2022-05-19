Coinbase Institute Launches to Drive Crypto Research, Awareness, and Future of Finance

On Wednesday, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) debuted a new multi-faceted educational and research-focused initiative called the Coinbase Institute. The purpose of the Institute as articulated in the Coinbase announcement is to create a private-public crypto and fintech think tank comprising the best and brightest from industry, higher education, and government agencies.

According to its statement, the mission of the Coinbase Institute will be built on the following "core pillars:"

Conducting and publishing breakthrough research. Advancing and showcasing the best in financial technology (fintech) thought leadership. Accelerating innovation across Web3, decentralized finance (deFi), crypto, and fintech. Generating and curating an array of content and materials to promote public awareness and understanding of the entire sector.

Coinbase turns 10 years old this week

In a separate email, Coinbase chief marketing officer Kate Rouch stated that the recent downturn within the cryptocurrency market is familiar territory for the company and reinforces its commitment for the future, "Coinbase was founded 10 years ago this week into a 'crypto winter.' After founding, we quickly entered three wrenching downturn years. Being in crypto during this time was incredibly challenging and lonely. But Coinbase and the crypto economy more broadly emerged stronger for it. A lot of new and exciting projects, entrepreneurs, and communities formed during that time" said Rouch.

The Coinbase Institute is one of those exciting projects, and it has already issued its first monthly overview of the digital asset market as well as launched an initial report titled "Crypto and the Climate." The Institute's advisory committee includes business and fintech thought leaders from Harvard Business School, MIT Cryptoeconomics Lab, and the Duke University Fuqua School of Business, among others.

What's next for Coinbase?

Coinbase reiterated in its Institute announcement that both Coinbase and cryptocurrencies are here to stay, despite the current bear market cycle. Now more than ever, the company says it's committed to providing comprehensive analysis and information relating to crypto's adoption, diversity, utility, as well as its interconnectivity within the broader economy.

According to Yahoo! Finance at press time, COIN is trading at $62.82 per share, which is an 83% discount from its all-time high in April 2021. This is not financial advice, and investors should always do their own research, only investing funds they can afford to lose. But given Coinbase's leadership within the crypto space, its scale, ease of use, market share, position as a de facto index fund for crypto, and diversification plans such as the launch of its recent NFT platform, Coinbase could be worth a look at such a deep discount.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Tor Constantino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.