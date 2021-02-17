Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Hires Former Stripe Exec as Chief Compliance Officer

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has hired a former executive of payments company Stripe to head its compliance efforts.

Melissa Strait joins the San-Francisco-based exchange as chief compliance officer where she will be charged with ensuring company accountability, transparency and customer financial safety, Coinbase announced Wednesday.

Strait brings a wealth of experience at Stripe, having served more than seven years as U.S. compliance officer and then as global head of financial crimes, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Prior to joining Stripe, Strait oversaw daily compliance operations at global payments company Square where she led a 17-person strong sub-team.

A Coinbase spokesperson told CoinDesk the addition of Strait to the team means it now has a 50% representation of women in leadership roles.

The latest hire comes as Coinbase is seeking to go public via a listing on Nasdaq. The firm is being valued at $77 billion based on trading of the company’s privately held shares on a secondary market, CoinDesk reported Wednesday.

