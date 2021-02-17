Coinbase Hires Former Stripe Exec as Chief Compliance Officer

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has hired a former executive of payments company Stripe to head its compliance efforts.

Melissa Strait joins the San-Francisco-based exchange as chief compliance officer where she will be charged with ensuring company accountability, transparency and customer financial safety, Coinbase announced Wednesday.

Strait brings a wealth of experience at Stripe, having served more than seven years as U.S. compliance officer and then as global head of financial crimes, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Related: How to Bring Off-Chain Assets to DeFi

Prior to joining Stripe, Strait oversaw daily compliance operations at global payments company Square where she led a 17-person strong sub-team.

See also: Coinbase Opens Waitlist for Ethereum 2.0 Staking

A Coinbase spokesperson told CoinDesk the addition of Strait to the team means it now has a 50% representation of women in leadership roles.

The latest hire comes as Coinbase is seeking to go public via a listing on Nasdaq. The firm is being valued at $77 billion based on trading of the company’s privately held shares on a secondary market, CoinDesk reported Wednesday.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.