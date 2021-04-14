US Markets
COIN

Coinbase heads for $89 bln valuation in Nasdaq debut

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc were set to jump 36% above their reference price in the cryptocurrency exchange's market debut on Wednesday, the latest sign of the surge in interest and trading in bitcoin and other digital currencies.

April 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O were set to jump 36% above their reference price in the cryptocurrency exchange's market debut on Wednesday, the latest sign of the surge in interest and trading in bitcoin and other digital currencies.

At 10:12 a.m. ET, the company's stock was indicated to open at $340, up from a reference price of $250 per share.

At the indicated price, the digital asset exchange would be valued at around $89 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COIN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular