Coinbase Goes Down Again as Bitcoin Price Action, Volatility Heat Up Again

Coinbase is experiencing another outage of its website and mobile apps, a reoccurrence of a problem that seems to plague the leading cryptocurrency exchange whenever bitcoin’s price and volume spike.

This comes on the heels of issues yesterday that affected Coinbase and a large swath of the internet when cloud provider AWS experienced outages. As other sites are also still reporting issues, it’s possible Coinbase’s problems are still being caused by the AWS troubles.

Coinbase has suffered a number of outages during busy trading periods this year including most recently on Nov. 16. The most recent outage comes as bitcoin (BTC) is down 11.54% to $17,120 at press time.

UPDATE: 11/26/20 15:06 UTC: Updated with reasons for outage.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.

