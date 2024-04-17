Coinbase Global (XTRA:1QZ) Price Target Increased by 9.67% to 210.90

The average one-year price target for Coinbase Global (XTRA:1QZ) has been revised to 210.90 / share. This is an increase of 9.67% from the prior estimate of 192.31 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 71.55 to a high of 418.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.66% from the latest reported closing price of 225.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global. This is an increase of 257 owner(s) or 27.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1QZ is 1.08%, an increase of 51.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 119,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,600K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,604K shares, representing a decrease of 23.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 45.37% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,516K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,908K shares, representing a decrease of 43.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 45.52% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,234K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,096K shares, representing a decrease of 35.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,162K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,556K shares, representing a decrease of 46.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 27.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,824K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,747K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 110.39% over the last quarter.

