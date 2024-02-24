Coinbase Global (XTRA:1QZ) Price Target Increased by 42.29% to 161.50

The average one-year price target for Coinbase Global (XTRA:1QZ) has been revised to 161.50 / share. This is an increase of 42.29% from the prior estimate of 113.50 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74.12 to a high of 240.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.77% from the latest reported closing price of 151.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global. This is an increase of 205 owner(s) or 22.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1QZ is 0.97%, an increase of 35.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 120,647K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,600K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,604K shares, representing a decrease of 23.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 45.37% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,096K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,601K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,516K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,908K shares, representing a decrease of 43.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 44.24% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,162K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,556K shares, representing a decrease of 46.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 27.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,747K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,682K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.