Coinbase Global vs. Robinhood Markets: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Coinbase Global serves as a critical infrastructure provider for the institutional and retail digital asset economy.

Robinhood Markets has successfully expanded its platform from basic stock trading into retirement, banking, and global derivatives.

Which of these financial innovators is the better choice for your portfolio in 2026?

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Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) represent the front lines of modern investing. As crypto and retail trading evolve, which of these fintech powerhouses is the better buy for your portfolio?

Coinbase focuses on the infrastructure of digital assets, while Robinhood offers a broad suite of brokerage services ranging from stocks to retirement accounts. Both firms are competing for the attention of a new generation of investors. This comparison examines their growth, financial health, and risks to help you decide which fits your strategy.

The case for Coinbase Global

Coinbase operates a platform that allows consumers and institutions to buy, sell, store, and use digital assets, while serving larger clients through Coinbase Prime. Coinbase also has an important stablecoin arrangement with Circle tied to USDC, which adds another revenue stream beyond crypto trading. This focus on institutional infrastructure helps it move beyond being just a simple retail exchange as it expands into European operations under new regulations.

In FY 2025, Coinbase’s total revenue reached nearly $7.2 billion, up about 9.4% from the prior year. The company reported net income of close to $1.3 billion, resulting in a net margin of approximately 17.6% based on total revenue. This performance represents a shift toward more stable profitability compared to the extremely high volatility seen during the 2023 and 2024 fiscal periods.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.5x, which compares total debt to the value of shareholder ownership. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with short-term assets, stood at a healthy 2.3x. Coinbase generated nearly $2.4 billion in operating cash flow. Stock-based compensation was roughly 34.6% of operating cash flow, which is worth noting because SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statemen

The case for Robinhood Markets

Robinhood is a versatile platform offering retail brokerage and options trading alongside newer services like private market access and digital banking. It currently serves over 27 million funded customers and has invested in Rothera, a joint venture focused on building an institutional-grade futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, including prediction markets.By partnering with liquidity providers such as Virtu, the company is attempting to become the primary financial hub for a new generation of investors.

For FY 2025, Robinhood reported revenue of roughly $4.5 billion, representing an impressive growth rate of nearly 51.6% over the prior year. Net income for the period was close to $1.9 billion, yielding a strong net margin of approximately 42.1%. This turnaround is particularly notable because the company has moved from a significant net loss in 2023 to substantial profitability in just two years.

Based on its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 1.7x, reflecting the relationship between its total debt and its shareholder equity. The current ratio reached nearly 1.3x, indicating the company has enough liquid assets to cover its upcoming liabilities. Free cash flow for the period was close to $1.6 billion, providing the firm with significant capital to reinvest in its growing platform and product suite.

Risk profile comparison

Coinbase faces significant regulatory pressure, including a lawsuit from the New York Attorney General regarding its prediction markets and allegations of gambling. Revenue remains heavily tied to the trading volume of Bitcoin and Ethereum, making the business sensitive to swings in the crypto market. It also competes for institutional volume against traditional players like CME Group, while facing a constant threat from sophisticated cyberattacks.

A major portion of Robinhood revenue comes from payment for order flow, which could be impacted by future regulatory changes from the SEC. The company also faces stiff competition from established firms like Charles Schwab and Interactive Brokers in the battle for retail deposits. Furthermore, Robinhood’s voting control remains concentrated among its founders, which may matter to investors focused on governance risk.

Valuation comparison

Robinhood carries a lower Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates, while Coinbase maintains a more attractive P/S ratio.

Metric Coinbase Global Robinhood Markets Forward P/E 245.9x 55.2x P/S ratio 5.8x 20.8x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLF sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Coinbase and Robinhood represent two distinct approaches to participating in the evolution of financial markets. Coinbase provides more direct exposure to digital assets, whereas Robinhood has developed a comprehensive retail financial platform across brokerage, options, cryptocurrency, retirement accounts, and prediction markets.

Robinhood currently appears to have the stronger 2026 setup. The primary difference is operating momentum. Robinhood’s fiscal 2025 revenue grew nearly 52%, significantly outpacing Coinbase’s 9% growth. Robinhood also reported higher net income and a stronger net margin. Coinbase maintains strengths such as substantial operating cash flow, a healthier current ratio, and a direct role in crypto infrastructure. However, Coinbase is more exposed to fluctuations in crypto trading volumes, digital asset prices, and regulatory developments.

Valuation provides additional context. Robinhood’s lower forward P/E is more attractive given its faster growth and stronger profitability. Coinbase’s lower P/S ratio may appeal to those seeking direct crypto exposure, but it also indicates a more cyclical revenue base.

For investors seeking broader fintech exposure and stronger earnings momentum, Robinhood appears to be the more balanced choice. Coinbase may be the better fit for investors prioritizing direct exposure to crypto adoption.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.