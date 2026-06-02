Coinbase Global to Unlock U.S. Crypto Derivatives Opportunity?

Coinbase Global COIN has taken a major step toward becoming a full-service digital asset marketplace with the launch of crypto derivatives for U.S. customers. The move aligns with the company’s broader strategy of rebuilding traditional financial markets on crypto-native infrastructure. Having already integrated equities, futures and prediction markets, Coinbase is now adding one of the largest and most liquid segments of global crypto trading to its platform.



Crypto derivatives represent roughly 80% of worldwide cryptocurrency trading volume, making them a critical driver of market activity. Until now, U.S. investors have had limited access to regulated crypto derivative products. By offering regulated perpetual futures and related instruments, Coinbase is opening the door to a massive market opportunity while addressing a long-standing gap in the domestic trading landscape. The crypto leader further strengthened its position through its acquisition of Deribit, which established Coinbase as a leading player in global crypto derivatives.



This expansion enhances Coinbase’s ability to compete with offshore exchanges that have historically dominated the derivatives market. More importantly, derivatives trading can diversify revenue streams beyond spot trading fees. These products generally generate higher trading volumes, increased customer engagement, and more recurring transaction revenues, helping reduce earnings volatility throughout crypto market cycles.



The launch also advances CEO Brian Armstrong’s vision of Coinbase as an “everything exchange.” As the platform broadens its product suite, it gains greater cross-selling opportunities and increases customer retention. With access to a significantly larger addressable market, Coinbase is well-positioned to accelerate revenue growth, deepen its competitive moat, and solidify its leadership role in the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

What About its Competitors?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is expanding into crypto derivatives, driving trading activity and diversifying revenues. By offering perpetual futures in Europe and micro futures for Bitcoin, Solana and XRP, Robinhood attracts active traders and improves margins. This strengthens Robinhood’s competitiveness while enhancing results beyond equities and traditional spot crypto trading.



Interactive Brokers Group’s IBKR involvement in crypto derivatives boosts its platform by providing Bitcoin and Ether futures and options. Interactive Brokers appeals to both institutional and retail traders seeking regulated exposure. This expansion enables Interactive Brokers to diversify revenues, strengthen competitiveness, increase trading volumes and capture sustainable long-term growth opportunities.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 23.1% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry.



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COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 61.2, significantly above the industry average of 10.18.



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Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s second-quarter 2026 and third-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved south in the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has moved south but the same for 2027 has moved north in the last 30 days.





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The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year decreases. Nonetheless, the consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and earnings indicates an increase.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.