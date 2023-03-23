Markets
Coinbase Global Slides On SEC Warning

March 23, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) shares are falling more than 14 percent on Thursday morning trade after the provider of financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC.

Currently, shares are at $64.93, down 15.83 percent from the previous close of $77.14 on a volume of 17,478,369.

