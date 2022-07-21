Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed the most recent trading day at $73.98, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coinbase Global, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2022. On that day, Coinbase Global, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$3.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 147.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $877.32 million, down 60.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$8.46 per share and revenue of $3.94 billion, which would represent changes of -158.34% and -49.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.58% lower. Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

