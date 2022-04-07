Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $166.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Coinbase Global, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 66.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.81 billion, up 0.28% from the prior-year quarter.

COIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $8.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -65.79% and +9.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.76, so we one might conclude that Coinbase Global, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

