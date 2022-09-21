Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $67.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.55% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 6.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coinbase Global, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. to post earnings of -$2.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 235.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $680.55 million, down 48.13% from the prior-year quarter.

COIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$10.99 per share and revenue of $3.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -175.79% and -55.47%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Coinbase Global, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

