Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed the most recent trading day at $82.09, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.92% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.09% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coinbase Global, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.50, up 79.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $667.21 million, up 13.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.80 per share and revenue of $2.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +84.78% and -11.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coinbase Global, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.