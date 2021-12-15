Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $258.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 25.21% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.83% in that time.

Coinbase Global, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.57, which means Coinbase Global, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.