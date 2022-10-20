Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $63.59, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coinbase Global, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.23, down 237.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $642.76 million, down 51.01% from the year-ago period.

COIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$11.15 per share and revenue of $3.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -176.9% and -57.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.43% lower. Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.