Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $195.25, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.43% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coinbase Global, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Coinbase Global, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.51.

The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.