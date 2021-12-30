Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $256.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coinbase Global, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves.

Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coinbase Global, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.83.

The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.