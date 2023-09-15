Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $82.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.44% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Coinbase Global, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Coinbase Global, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 79.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $667.21 million, up 13.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.80 per share and revenue of $2.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +84.78% and -11.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coinbase Global, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.