Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) ended the recent trading session at $280.39, demonstrating a -1.41% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.72% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.16% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.35%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.59 billion, indicating a 67.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.53% higher. Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 81.67. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.3.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.