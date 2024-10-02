Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) reached $164.47, with a -0.33% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.44% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5000%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.26 billion, indicating an 87.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.20 per share and a revenue of $5.66 billion, demonstrating changes of +1305.41% and +82.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coinbase Global, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Coinbase Global, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 31.75. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.59 for its industry.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

