Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed the most recent trading day at $187.86, moving -3.53% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.67% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 12, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, down 66.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion, down 18.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.89 per share and revenue of $7.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.82% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.71% lower within the past month. Currently, Coinbase Global, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.7.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.