Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed the latest trading day at $167.69, indicating a -0.73% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.95% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Coinbase Global, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Coinbase Global, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3800%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.26 billion, indicating an 87.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.20 per share and a revenue of $5.66 billion, signifying shifts of +1305.41% and +82.09%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Coinbase Global, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.45, so one might conclude that Coinbase Global, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.