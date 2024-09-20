Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) ending at $170.09, denoting a +1.1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.21% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 6.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Coinbase Global, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5000%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.26 billion, indicating an 87.23% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.20 per share and a revenue of $5.66 billion, indicating changes of +1305.41% and +82.09%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Coinbase Global, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coinbase Global, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.37. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.61.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

