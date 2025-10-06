Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed the most recent trading day at $385.87, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.71%.

The company's stock has climbed by 27.07% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.04, indicating a 67.74% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.71 billion, reflecting a 42.19% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7 per share and a revenue of $7.03 billion, signifying shifts of -7.89% and +7.16%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.16, so one might conclude that Coinbase Global, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

