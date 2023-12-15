Coinbase Global Inc - (COIN) Price Target Increased by 13.68% to 101.73

The average one-year price target for Coinbase Global Inc - (NASDAQ:COIN) has been revised to 101.73 / share. This is an increase of 13.68% from the prior estimate of 89.49 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 189.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.78% from the latest reported closing price of 153.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 932 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global Inc -. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COIN is 0.72%, an increase of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 117,507K shares. The put/call ratio of COIN is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 10,604K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,122K shares, representing a decrease of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,908K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,166K shares, representing a decrease of 15.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 4.77% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,601K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,685K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 30.97% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,556K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,782K shares, representing a decrease of 16.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 2.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,747K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,682K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

