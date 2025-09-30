Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $337.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.67% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.04, indicating a 67.74% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.71 billion, reflecting a 42.19% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.01 per share and revenue of $7.03 billion, indicating changes of -7.76% and +7.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Coinbase Global, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

