Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Opinions on Stablecoin App Expansion and Regulatory Challenges

Recent discussions on X about Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) have been buzzing with reactions to the company’s latest strategic move into the consumer market with a stablecoin-powered 'everything app.' Many users are intrigued by this expansion beyond traditional crypto trading, viewing it as a bold step to capture a broader audience. The conversation often highlights curiosity about how this could reshape Coinbase’s role in the fintech space.

Additionally, there’s notable attention on X regarding Coinbase’s ongoing regulatory challenges, particularly its clash with Oregon over crypto rules. Posts reflect a mix of concern and optimism, with some emphasizing the potential for this legal battle to influence broader U.S. digital asset regulations. The stakes are seen as high, keeping the community engaged in heated debates over the future of crypto oversight.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 06/24.

on 06/24. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/31.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Coinbase Global, Inc. insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 160 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 160 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 65 sales selling 918,194 shares for an estimated $305,316,939 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 135,847 shares for an estimated $37,563,441 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 64,305 shares for an estimated $16,709,551 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 57,813 shares for an estimated $14,738,780 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,902 shares for an estimated $1,585,608 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,427 shares for an estimated $1,386,696.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 578 institutional investors add shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Coinbase Global, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COIN in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

China Renaissance issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

Coinbase Global, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $310.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Brendler from Rosenblatt set a target price of $470.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $417.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brian Fitzgerald from JMP Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $400.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $359.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $300.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $268.0 on 07/07/2025

