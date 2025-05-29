Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Opinions on S&P 500 Inclusion

Recent discussions on X about Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) have been buzzing with reactions to the company’s historic inclusion in the S&P 500 index, a milestone that marks it as the first cryptocurrency exchange to achieve this status. Many users are highlighting the stock’s significant rally in recent weeks, with some expressing optimism about its future growth amid a perceived crypto bull market. The conversation also touches on Coinbase’s strong performance metrics, with speculation about record-breaking quarterly revenues fueling further interest.

However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as posts on X also reflect concerns over recent challenges, including a disclosed cyberattack and ongoing regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Some users are debating the potential impact of these issues on investor confidence, while others argue that Coinbase’s strategic moves, such as tokenization initiatives, could solidify its position in the evolving crypto landscape. This mix of enthusiasm and caution paints a complex picture of how the community views Coinbase’s trajectory.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Coinbase Global, Inc. insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 155 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 155 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $73,771,869 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 219,601 shares for an estimated $63,535,699 .

. EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 134,181 shares for an estimated $46,840,527 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 60,925 shares for an estimated $15,679,206 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 45,861 shares for an estimated $11,309,276 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,472 shares for an estimated $3,845,401 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,902 shares for an estimated $1,585,608.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 572 institutional investors add shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 484 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Coinbase Global, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $6,978,346 of award payments to $COIN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Coinbase Global, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COIN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Coinbase Global, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $346.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $293.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Mark Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $252.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 An analyst from Monness set a target price of $420.0 on 02/18/2025

