Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $341.55, marking a -4.33% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9.16% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.81%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coinbase Global, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.01, indicating a 62.9% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.72 billion, indicating a 42.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.65 per share and a revenue of $7.06 billion, signifying shifts of +0.66% and +7.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.1% lower within the past month. Coinbase Global, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.49, which means Coinbase Global, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

