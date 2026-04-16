Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $199.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +2% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.36%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 6.09%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2026. On that day, Coinbase Global, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 80.41%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.52 billion, showing a 25.51% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.83 per share and a revenue of $6.81 billion, signifying shifts of -29.78% and -5.23%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.05% lower within the past month. Coinbase Global, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 69.16. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.91.

Also, we should mention that COIN has a PEG ratio of 4.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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