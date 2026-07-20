Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $160.43, marking a +2.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.76% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 58.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, down 11.83% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.41 per share and a revenue of $5.88 billion, representing changes of -65.01% and -18.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.8% lower within the past month. Currently, Coinbase Global, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coinbase Global, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 111.3 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.79 of its industry.

It's also important to note that COIN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 10.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.