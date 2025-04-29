Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed the most recent trading day at $206.13, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.58% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.18% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.09, reflecting a 26.67% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.22 billion, indicating a 35.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.18 per share and revenue of $8.04 billion, which would represent changes of -5.53% and +22.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% lower. As of now, Coinbase Global, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.7 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that COIN has a PEG ratio of 10.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.92.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 138, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

