Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) ending at $163.05, denoting a +0.1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.72%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 17.37% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 7.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coinbase Global, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.49, indicating a 5000% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.26 billion, showing an 87.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.20 per share and a revenue of $5.66 billion, indicating changes of +1305.41% and +82.09%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.52% decrease. At present, Coinbase Global, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coinbase Global, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.34 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.6.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.