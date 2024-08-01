Coinbase Global (COIN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) reported revenue of $1.45 billion, up 104.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to -$0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coinbase Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Trading Volume - Consumer : $37 billion compared to the $40.58 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $37 billion compared to the $40.58 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Trading Volume : $226 billion versus $221.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $226 billion versus $221.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Trading Volume - Institutional : $189 billion compared to the $183.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $189 billion compared to the $183.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Monthly Transacting Users : 8.2 million versus 7.39 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8.2 million versus 7.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net revenue : $1.38 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion.

: $1.38 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. Other revenue : $69.69 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $51.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.5%.

: $69.69 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $51.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.5%. Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services : $599.04 million compared to the $543.21 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +78.6% year over year.

: $599.04 million compared to the $543.21 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +78.6% year over year. Net Revenue- Transaction revenue : $780.90 million versus $764 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +138.7% change.

: $780.90 million versus $764 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +138.7% change. Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Consumer, net : $664.77 million compared to the $663.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.4% year over year.

: $664.77 million compared to the $663.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.4% year over year. Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional, net : $63.62 million versus $57.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +272.9% change.

: $63.62 million versus $57.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +272.9% change. Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Custodial fee : $34.51 million compared to the $38.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.1% year over year.

: $34.51 million compared to the $38.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.1% year over year. Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain : $185.14 million versus $158.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +111.3% change.

Shares of Coinbase Global have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

