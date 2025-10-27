Coinbase Global (COIN) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 71%. Revenues are expected to be $1.74 billion, up 44.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Coinbase Global metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services' should come in at $712.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue' will likely reach $939.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +64.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other revenue' at $76.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue' stands at $1.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of +47.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain' will reach $166.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional, net' will reach $77.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +41% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Other subscription and services' should arrive at $116.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +98.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Interest and finance fee income' of $57.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Trading Volume - Consumer' will reach $53.44 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.00 billion.

Analysts expect 'Trading Volume - Institutional' to come in at $245.98 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $151.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Trading Volume' to reach $299.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $185.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Monthly Transacting Users(MTUs)' reaching 8.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Coinbase Global shares have witnessed a change of +13.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COIN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

