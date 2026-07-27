Coinbase Global (COIN) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, indicating an increase of 25% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.31 billion, representing a decline of 12.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Coinbase Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue' should come in at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other revenue' reaching $71.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue' will reach $640.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services' will likely reach $600.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Stablecoin Revenue' to reach $339.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Transaction Revenue- Consumer, net' will reach $491.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Transaction Revenue- Other transaction revenue' will reach $53.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Trading Volume' to come in at $160.91 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $237.00 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs)' of 8.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.70 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Trading Volume - Institutional' stands at $132.60 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $194.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Trading Volume - Consumer' should arrive at $28.17 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $43.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets on Platform' at $295.06 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $425.00 billion.

Shares of Coinbase Global have demonstrated returns of +6.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COIN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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