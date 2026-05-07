Coinbase Global (COIN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) reported revenue of $1.41 billion, down 30.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.17, compared to $1.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was -146.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Trading Volume : $202.00 billion compared to the $224.18 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $202.00 billion compared to the $224.18 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) : 8.2 million compared to the 9.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 8.2 million compared to the 9.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. Trading Volume - Institutional : $166.00 billion compared to the $176.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $166.00 billion compared to the $176.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Trading Volume - Consumer : $36.00 billion compared to the $45.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $36.00 billion compared to the $45.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net revenue : $1.34 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.7% change.

: $1.34 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.7% change. Other revenue : $73.63 million versus $68.54 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.

: $73.63 million versus $68.54 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change. Net Revenue- Transaction revenue : $755.83 million versus $826.95 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.1% change.

: $755.83 million versus $826.95 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.1% change. Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services : $583.52 million compared to the $620.32 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.4% year over year.

: $583.52 million compared to the $620.32 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.4% year over year. Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Stablecoin Revenue : $305.44 million versus $329.8 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $305.44 million versus $329.8 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Net Transaction Revenue- Consumer, net : $566.9 million versus $622.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.3% change.

: $566.9 million versus $622.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.3% change. Net Transaction Revenue- Other transaction revenue : $53.2 million versus $60.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.5% change.

: $53.2 million versus $60.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.5% change. Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Interest and finance fee income: $67.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $52.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

Here is how Coinbase Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Coinbase Global here>>>

Shares of Coinbase Global have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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